Elton John and Stevie Wonder Reunite on New Song ‘Finish Line’

Over 35 years after their 1985 charity single “That’s What Friends Are For,” Elton John and Stevie Wonder have reunited for “Finish Line,” the latest single off John’s upcoming all-star LP The Lockdown Sessions.

The music legends — who also previously collaborated on “I Guess That’s Why They Call It the Blues” (with Wonder on harmonica) — also recruited Kanye West’s Sunday Service choir and producer Andrew Watt for the throwback single, which marks John and Wonder’s first real duet.

“I couldn’t be more proud of ‘Finish Line’ — I’d go as far as to say it’s one of the best records I’ve ever made,” John said in a statement.

“Stevie’s voice is as good as I can ever remember hearing him — he sounds like a 17-year-old again, he’s singing with a sheer joy and exuberance in his vocals. Andrew Watt has done an unbelievable job on the production. It was a magical process. I’ve always loved collaborating with Stevie, and I’m delighted that after fifty years of friendship we finally get to do a full-blown duet.He has always been so kind and sweet to me, and his talent is beyond ridiculous. When you listen to what he does vocally and instrumentally on ‘Finish Line’ you think, this is a true genius here.’

Wonder added, “It is both a joy and honor to sing, play piano and harmonica for Elton. He has truly been one of the great spirits of music, life, friendship, and love, who I’ve met on this life journey! True artistry and music like love equals a forever commitment lasting many lifetimes. And Elton, anyone who hears your voice singing ‘Finish Line,’ will hear and feel your wisdom, your pain, your soul, your love, but also your resilience….. I love it!! Congratulations to you and our forever and never, never-ending music, friendship, life song! Long live Sir Elton John!”

The Lockdown Sessions arrives October 22nd. The LP features collaborations with Dua Lipa (“Cold Heart“), Eddie Vedder, Stevie Nicks, Lil Nas X, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj, Young Thug, Charlie Puth (“After All“), and many more.