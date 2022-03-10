Elton John, Stevie Wonder’s ‘Finish Line’ Video Showcases Triumph of Human Spirit

Elton John has dropped the new video for “Finish Line,” his recent collaborative track with Stevie Wonder. The Andrew Watt-produced single appears on John’s all-star LP The Lockdown Sessions, which arrived last year.

The Zach Sekuler-directed visual highlights life’s big moments through a montage of stirring video footage and images. Spanning several generations, the footage marks joyous occasions in life as well as its heartbreaking challenges, ultimately capturing the resilience and triumph of the human spirit. It opens on the elation of introducing a newborn to their sibling and babies’ first steps on through celebrating nuptials, graduations, and time spent with friends and family. Amid the joyous occasions are emotional scenes of a world coping with Covid, including powerful scenes of frontline workers from around the world.

It also highlights the two music legends’s lifelong friendship and creative partnership through performance clips (they’ve previously collaborated on tracks such as “That’s What Friends Are For” and “I Guess That’s Why They Call It the Blues”) and photographs captured of them together through the years.

On Record Store Day, held on April 23 this year, John will release a limited-edition lavender LP of The Complete Thom Bell Sessions. John’s six-track set with the Philadelphia writer and producer was recorded in 1977 and includes his first Top 10 U.S. hit “Mama Can’t Buy You Love.”

John is in the midst of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, which initially experienced delays due to the pandemic. In January, he was forced to postpone two shows in Dallas, Texas after he was diagnosed with Covid-19. The North American portion of the arena tour continues through April before he heads to Europe for a run of stadium dates. His stateside shows resume in mid-July, culminating in a two-night stand at Los Angeles’ Dodger Stadium on Nov. 19 and 20, with dates in New Zealand, Australia and Europe planned for 2023.