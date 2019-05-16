Hear Elton John’s Uplifting New Song ‘(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again’ From ‘Rocketman’

Elton John and Taron Egerton unite on “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again,” a soulful new song John wrote with longtime lyricist Bernie Taupin. The track appears in the closing credits to the upcoming John biopic, Rocketman, and on the film’s soundtrack.

The uplifting duet, which follows Egerton’s rendition of the movie’s title track, highlights the uncanny similarity between the singers’ voices — fitting, as Egerton plays a young John in the biopic. “I’m gonna love me again, check in on my very best friend,” the pair belt on the chorus over a Motown-styled groove.

In Rocketman, which hits theaters May 31st, Egerton portrays the acclaimed rock star during his rise to stardom. Rocketman: Music From the Motion Picture, out May 24th, features the actor fronting producer/composer Giles Martin’s re-imagined versions of John songs, including hits like “Saturday Night’s Alright for Fighting,” “I Want Love,” “Crocodile Rock,” “Tiny Dancer” and “Your Song.”

“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” was written specifically for the film, with Giles Martin and Greg Kurstin credited as producers.

“It was so important that the music I composed and recorded had to be sung by Taron,” John said in a recent statement. “I wanted his interpretation of me, through Bernie’s lyrics [and] my music — not just acting. I left Taron in the hands of Giles Martin, who I trusted implicitly because he’s brilliant. I didn’t want to be in Taron’s shadows, watching over the process, I trusted them to do what they needed to do, artistically, and listening back I’ve been astonished with the results. Getting the music right was the most important thing, as the songs in the film are integral to the story.”