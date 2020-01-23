Elton John, Randy Newman, Cynthia Erivo to Perform at 2020 Oscars

Elton John, Randy Newman and Cynthia Erivo will perform their Best Original Song-nominated tracks at this year’s Oscars, the Academy announced Thursday.

Idina Menzel with Aurora and Chrissy Metz are also booked for the 2020 Academy Awards, airing live on February 9th.

John will deliver his and Bernie Taupin’s “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” from Rocketman, while Newman — who is also nominated for Best Original Score for his Marriage Story work — will perform his Toy Story 4 tune “I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away.”

Also nominated for Best Original Song are Erivo’s “Stand Up” from Harriet, Menzel’s “Into the Unknown” from Frozen II and Metz’s Diane Warren-penned “I’m Standing With You” from Breakthrough.

Additionally, show producers Lynette Howell Taylor and Stephanie Allain revealed that Questlove would make a “special appearance” during the awards ceremony and that Eímear Noone would become the first-ever female conductor during an Oscars guest-segment.

“We’re excited to have an incredible group of nominees and performers who will deliver one-of-a-kind music moments you will only see on the Oscars,” Howell Taylor and Allain said in a statement. The producers added they will announce additional talent in the coming weeks.