Elton John’s Ill-Fated Farewell Tour Has Been Postponed Once Again

Elton John’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour has reached another hitch as the singer announced Thursday that his upcoming European tour dates have been rescheduled to 2023 after John recently suffered a hip injury that requires an operation.

“It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that I am forced to rescheduled the 2021 dates of my Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour in Europe and U.K. to 2023,” John wrote on social media.

“At the end of my summer break I fell awkwardly on a hard surface and have been in considerable pain and discomfort in my hip ever since. Despite intensive physio and specialist treatment, the pain has continued to get worse and is leading to increasing difficulties moving. I have been advised to have an operation as soon as possible to get me back to full fitness and make sure there are no long-term complications. I will be undertaking a program of intensive physiotherapy that will ensure a full recovery and a return to full mobility without pain.”

Important update on my Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour.#EltonFarewellTour pic.twitter.com/qyPY2H0t9k — Elton John (@eltonofficial) September 16, 2021

John added that he would still fulfill his obligation to perform five songs at the Global Citizen festival on September 25th “as I don’t want to let a charity down”; the rigors of a one-off performance are far less than a lengthy tour, John noted.

John said that his operation was scheduled now to ensure that his already Covid-postponed U.S. tour dates — originally scheduled for 2020, now set to begin January 2020 in New Orleans — do not get pushed back further.

“I know how patient my incredible fans have been since Covid halted touring last year, and it breaks my heart to keep you waiting any longer. I completely feel your frustrations after the year we’ve had,” John said. “I promise you this — the shows will return to the road next year and I will make sure they are more than worth the wait.”