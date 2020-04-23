Elton John Postpones Farewell Yellow Brick Tour Dates Due to Coronavirus

Elton John has postponed the remaining North American dates on his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour due to the coronavirus.

“It is with deep regret that Elton John must postpone the remainder of his upcoming North American 2020 dates on his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour,” the singer’s team tweeted Thursday. “This tough decision has been made with the continued safety and well-being of his fans at a time when health services are under increased pressure and with the concern that these gatherings continue to risk accelerating the spread of the coronavirus.”

John’s farewell trek previously postponed its tour dates from March 26th through May 2nd, and the latest postponement delays the concerts set from May 22nd to July 8th, a total of 25 shows. The postponed dates will be rescheduled for 2021.

“Ticketholders of all 2020 postponed performances should hold onto their original tickets as new show date information for 2021 will be announced soon. All original tickets will be honored at the rescheduled performances,” John’s team added. “Elton promises to continue performing live for all his dedicated fans around the world again and thanks you for your endless support.”

As of now, John — who launched a $1 million coronavirus relief fund — is still scheduled to continue his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour with a European leg in September.

