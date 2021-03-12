Elton John Will ‘Hit Someone’ If Phoebe Bridgers Doesn’t Win a Grammy

If there’s anything Elton John and Phoebe Bridgers have in common, it’s that they both have two great songs about outer space — “Rocket Man” and “Chinese Satellite.” And, ahead of the Grammys, the two singers appropriately joined in conversation on John’s Rocket Hour.

John praised Bridgers’ Punisher, which earned her four Grammy nominations: Best New Artist, Best Alternative Album, and nods for Best Rock Song and Best Rock Performance for “Kyoto.” John described Punisher as “a wonderful record of melancholy.”

“Your album is like an old friend,” he said. “It’s like a Tapestry. I have records in my life that are reference points and I think Punisher‘s one of those reference points. I can’t pay you a bigger compliment than that.”

The duo also discussed their lack of creativity in lockdown, how Bridgers is glad Punisher was completed prior to the pandemic, and the inability to perform concerts. “The light is at the end of the tunnel in Britain and in America, as far as you will be out on the road sooner than you think probably,” John told her.

Elsewhere in the interview, Bridgers and John shared their love of Billie Eilish and the superstar’s new documentary The World’s a Little Blurry. “I’m obsessed with Billie,” Bridgers said. “I think she’s a genius. I think whatever she’s doing behind the scenes, industry-wise, just the fact that her team trusted her completely and was just like, ‘You know what we should do is listen to this 15-year-old because we don’t know what’s cool.'”

“Good luck with the Grammys,” John told Bridgers at the end of the interview. “If you don’t win at least one, I’m going to hit someone, OK?”

The full episode premieres on Saturday at 12 p.m. ET, and on-demand via Apple Music 1.