Elton John Extends 2020 Leg of Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour

Elton John has extended the 2020 North American leg of his massive Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour.

The 24 new dates will be scattered among a slate of previously announced shows that kick off in March. The new shows include two-night stands in cities like Toronto, Montreal, Chicago and Houston, as well as stops in smaller-market cities like Hershey, Pennsylvania, Lincoln, Nebraska, and Fargo, North Dakota.

Tickets for the new shows will go on sale Friday, November 22nd, at 10 a.m. local time. American Express cardholders will have access to pre-sale tickets between November 14th at 10 a.m. local time and November 18th at 10 p.m. local time. Complete information is available on John’s website.

John announced his plan to retire from the road after his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour in January 2018. He’s spent much of the past two years playing shows all across North America and Europe, while a run in Australia and New Zealand is set for December and January. John reportedly plans to wrap the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour in 2021, although no dates have been announced past a European run that ends with several nights in London in December 2020.

In the midst of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, John released a new autobiography, Me. The musician was also the subject of the hit musical biopic, Rocketman, which arrived in May and starred Taron Egerton.

Elton John Tour Dates

March 28 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

March 29 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

April 2 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

April 3 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

April 20 – Hershey, PA @ GIANT Center

April 25 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

May 22 – Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena

May 23 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum

May 26 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

May 28 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

May 30 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena

June 6 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena

June 9 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

June 13 – Fargo ND @ Fargodome

June 15 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

June 16 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

June 19 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

June 20 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

June 24 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

June 30 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

July 1 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

July 3 – N. Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena

July 7 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

July 8 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center