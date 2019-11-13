Elton John Extends 2020 Leg of Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour

Elton John has extended the 2020 North American leg of his massive Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour.
The 24 new dates will be scattered among a slate of previously announced shows that kick off in March. The new shows include two-night stands in cities like Toronto, Montreal, Chicago and Houston, as well as stops in smaller-market cities like Hershey, Pennsylvania, Lincoln, Nebraska, and Fargo, North Dakota.
Tickets for the new shows will go on sale Friday, November 22nd, at 10 a.m. local time. American Express cardholders will have access to pre-sale tickets between November 14th at 10 a.m. local time and November 18th at 10 p.m. local time. Complete information is available on John’s website.
John announced his plan to retire from the road after his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour in January 2018. He’s spent much of the past two years playing shows all across North America and Europe, while a run in Australia and New Zealand is set for December and January. John reportedly plans to wrap the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour in 2021, although no dates have been announced past a European run that ends with several nights in London in December 2020.
In the midst of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, John released a new autobiography, Me. The musician was also the subject of the hit musical biopic, Rocketman, which arrived in May and starred Taron Egerton.
Elton John Tour Dates
March 28 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
March 29 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
April 2 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
April 3 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
April 20 – Hershey, PA @ GIANT Center
April 25 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
May 22 – Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena
May 23 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum
May 26 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
May 28 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
May 30 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena
June 6 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena
June 9 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena
June 13 – Fargo ND @ Fargodome
June 15 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
June 16 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
June 19 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
June 20 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
June 24 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
June 30 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
July 1 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
July 3 – N. Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena
July 7 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
July 8 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center