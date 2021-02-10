Elton John Flops in Audition for Covid-19 Vaccine PSA

Elton John and Michael Caine star in a new PSA for Britain’s National Heath Service encouraging people to get the Covid-19 vaccine.

The clip finds John cheerily auditioning for the spot, but struggling to meet the director’s needs. His introduction is either too showbiz-y or not showbiz-y enough, and the flinch he gives while pretending to get the vaccine is way too over-the-top. In a last-ditch attempt to win the role, Elton tries to sell the safety and efficacy of the vaccine by singing his 1983 song, “I’m Still Standing.” The rousing rendition, however, only prompts the director to reply, “Wow, OK. Thanks, Elton, we’ll let you know.”

The one thing John did win some praise for during the audition was his Michael Caine impression, but the clip ends with the NHS just deciding to give the job to the man himself: “I’ve just had a vaccine for Covid,” Caine says. “It didn’t hurt. Not many people know that.”