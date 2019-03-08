Elton John Promises ‘One Helluva Roller Coaster Ride’ With Upcoming Memoir

Three years after Elton John announced plans to pen a “no-holds-barred” autobiography, the rock legend has revealed when the memoir will arrive.

“My life has been one helluva roller coaster ride and I’m now ready to tell you my story, in my own words,” John tweeted Friday. “My first and only official autobiography will be released October 2019.”

Henry Holt & Co. will publish the still-untitled tome, which according to preorder pages has a release date of October 15th; the date coincides with a two-week break in the singer’s extensive Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour. The memoir also arrives five months after the biopic Rocketman hits theaters in May.

“I’m not prone to being a nostalgic person. I’m often accused of only looking forward to my next gig or creative project. It’s come as quite a surprise how cathartic I am finding the process of writing my memoirs,” John said of the memoir in 2016.

“As I look back, I realize what a crazy life I have had the extreme privilege of living. I have grown up in a period of extraordinary change in our world — and have had the joyful honor of rubbing shoulders and working with so many of the people at the heart of these changes.”

“A multiple Grammy-winning legend and flamboyant superstar, Elton is the most enduringly successful singer/songwriter of all time. Fans have been eagerly waiting for him to tell his story. Now the wait is (almost) over,” Henry Holt & Co. said of the 320-page memoir.