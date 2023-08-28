Elton John ‘In Good Health’ After Brief Hospitalization Following Fall at Home

Elton John was briefly hospitalized “as a precautionary measure” following a fall at his home in Nice, France Sunday, Aug. 27.

John, 76, was reportedly treated for minor injuries at the orthopedic department and spent the night at a hospital in nearby Monaco. In a statement shared with Rolling Stone, a spokesperson said: “Elton visited the local hospital as a precautionary measure. Following check ups, he was immediately discharged this morning [Monday, Aug. 28] and is now back at home and in good health.”

Earlier this summer, John finally wrapped his massive five-year, 330-show Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, which launched all the way back in 2018. The final show took place in Stockholm, Sweden, with John addressing the crowd before his last song (which was, of course, "Goodbye Yellow Brick Road").

“I’ve had the most wonderful career, beyond belief,” he said. “Fifty years of pure joy playing music. How lucky am I? But I wouldn’t be sitting here and talking to you if it wasn’t for you. You bought the singles, the CDs, the albums, the cassettes…More importantly, you bought the tickets to the shows. You know how much I love to play live. It’s been my lifeblood to play for you guys.”

While John doesn’t plan to tour again, he did tell Rolling Stone in 2020 that he’s open to the possibility of a residency, especially one devoted to his lesser-known songs. “It [would be] similar to what Kate Bush did at the Hammersmith Apollo [in 2014],” he said. “She came on and played for three weeks to 4,000 people a night. If I do that, I don’t want to sing ‘Crocodile Rock’ again and I don’t really want to sing ‘Saturday Night’s Alright for Fighting’ again. They are wonderful songs. They have done me very well. But there are other songs like ‘Original Sin’ and ‘American Triangle’ that I want to sing.”