Hear Elton John’s First-Ever ‘Rocket Man’ Performance From ‘Honky Château’ Reissue

Elton John will mark the (slightly belated) 50th anniversary of Honky Château — the album that brought the world “Rocket Man” — with a massive reissue featuring the original LP alongside unreleased demos and a 1972 London concert.

Honky Château 50th Anniversary Edition, due out March 24, boasts nine demos that John and his band — along with Bernie Taupin, who brought along his typewriter — recorded at a weeklong session at the now legendary Château d’Hérouville in Paris, where the 1972 LP – one of Rolling Stone‘s 500 Greatest Albums of All Time – was recorded.

Additionally, the reissue features John’s Feb. 5, 1972 concert at London’s Royal Festival Hall, where he debuted many of the Honky Chateau songs live; ahead of the reissue’s release, John has shared that night’s rendition of “Rocket Man,” which was the first time John ever played the song live:

Honky Château 50th Anniversary Edition — available to preorder now in a variety of formats, including 2CD, 2LP, and limited edition gold vinyl — comes complete with a 40-page booklet containing rare photos, memorabilia, and an essay featuring interviews from those involved in the album’s recording.

Honky Château 50th Anniversary Edition Track List

Disc 1:

Honky Cat Mellow I Think I’m Going to Kill Myself Susie (Dramas) Rocket Man (I Think It’s Going To Be A Long, Long Time) Salvation Slave Amy Mona Lisas and Mad Hatters Hercules

HONKY AT THE CHÂTEAU (SESSION DEMOS) PART ONE

Salvation (Session Demo) Susie (Dramas) (Session Demo) Rocket Man (It’s Think It’s Going To Be A Long, Long Time) (Session Demo) Mellow (Session Demo) Slave – Alternate “Fast” Version (Session Demo)

HONKY AT THE CHÂTEAU (SESSION DEMOS) PART TWO

Honky Cat (Session Demo) I Think I’m Going To Kill Myself (Session Demo) Hercules (Session Demo) Slave (Session Demo)

LIVE AT THE ROYAL FESTIVAL HALL, LONDON, FEBRUARY 5TH 1972