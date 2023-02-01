Hear Elton John’s First-Ever ‘Rocket Man’ Performance From ‘Honky Château’ Reissue
Elton John will mark the (slightly belated) 50th anniversary of Honky Château — the album that brought the world “Rocket Man” — with a massive reissue featuring the original LP alongside unreleased demos and a 1972 London concert.
Honky Château 50th Anniversary Edition, due out March 24, boasts nine demos that John and his band — along with Bernie Taupin, who brought along his typewriter — recorded at a weeklong session at the now legendary Château d’Hérouville in Paris, where the 1972 LP – one of Rolling Stone‘s 500 Greatest Albums of All Time – was recorded.
Additionally, the reissue features John’s Feb. 5, 1972 concert at London’s Royal Festival Hall, where he debuted many of the Honky Chateau songs live; ahead of the reissue’s release, John has shared that night’s rendition of “Rocket Man,” which was the first time John ever played the song live:
Honky Château 50th Anniversary Edition — available to preorder now in a variety of formats, including 2CD, 2LP, and limited edition gold vinyl — comes complete with a 40-page booklet containing rare photos, memorabilia, and an essay featuring interviews from those involved in the album’s recording.
Honky Château 50th Anniversary Edition Track List
Disc 1:
- Honky Cat
- Mellow
- I Think I’m Going to Kill Myself
- Susie (Dramas)
- Rocket Man (I Think It’s Going To Be A Long, Long Time)
- Salvation
- Slave
- Amy
- Mona Lisas and Mad Hatters
- Hercules
HONKY AT THE CHÂTEAU (SESSION DEMOS) PART ONE
- Salvation (Session Demo)
- Susie (Dramas) (Session Demo)
- Rocket Man (It’s Think It’s Going To Be A Long, Long Time) (Session Demo)
- Mellow (Session Demo)
- Slave – Alternate “Fast” Version (Session Demo)
Disc 2:
Trending
HONKY AT THE CHÂTEAU (SESSION DEMOS) PART TWO
- Honky Cat (Session Demo)
- I Think I’m Going To Kill Myself (Session Demo)
- Hercules (Session Demo)
- Slave (Session Demo)
LIVE AT THE ROYAL FESTIVAL HALL, LONDON, FEBRUARY 5TH 1972
- Susie (Dramas)
- Salvation
- Mellow
- Amy
- Mona Lisas And Mad Hatters
- Honky Cat
- Rocket Man (It’s Think It’s Going To Be A Long, Long Time
- Hercules