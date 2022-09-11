fbpixel
×
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Got A Tip?
Farewell Yellow Brick Road

Elton John’s Final U.S. Concert Set for Disney+ Livestream

Nov. 20 show at Los Angeles' Dodger Stadium will accompany new documentary about rock legend on streaming service
Elton John Getty Images

Elton John’s “final” U.S. concert — a Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour gig at Los Angeles’ Dodger Stadium — will livestream on Disney+ on Nov. 20.

The streaming service officially announced Goodbye Yellow Brick Road: The Final Elton John Performances And the Years That Made His Legend during the D23 Expo, Deadline reports, with the livestreamed L.A. show accompanying the previously announced original documentary about the rock legend.

The documentary — co-directed by R.J. Cutler, who also helmed Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry, and John’s husband David Furnish — will feature unseen concert footage and more archival footage from throughout John’s long career, plus an in-depth look at his creative process and family life. While it’s unclear when the film will premiere, but Deadline writes it will also have a theatrical run in addition to streaming on Disney+.

While the Dodger Stadium concert marks the last U.S. show on what’s been advertised as John’s final tour, the Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour will keep the singer on the road for the majority of 2023: Following a tour of Australia and New Zealand in Jan. 2023, John will spend March through July 2023 touring Europe. His final scheduled show — as of now — is a July 8, 2023 gig in Stockholm, Sweden.

John recently collaborated with Britney Spears on the “Tiny Dancer”-interpolating “Hold Me Closer,” Spears’ first new single in six years.

“What Elton brilliantly said to me was, ‘Don’t put so much pressure on yourself,’” producer Andrew Watt told Rolling Stone. “‘This isn’t the “New Tiny Dancer”; this is a fun, new version for people to listen to when they’re having a drink in Ibiza and dance to. It’s not serious.’ I was like, ‘All right, let me fucking put that hat on: I’m in Ibiza. I got a fucking tequila in my hand. What do I want to listen to, but what still feels Elton?’”

More News

Read more

Most Popular

Harry Styles Spit-Gate, Chris Pine "Astral Projecting" and Florence Pugh (Avoiding) Eye Contact: How 'Don’t Worry Darling' Drama Kept Burning After Venice Premiere

Chelsea Clinton Bluntly Said Her & Ivanka Trump’s Close Friendship Ended When She ‘Turned to the Dark Side’

Dennis Rodman's Daughter Becomes The Highest Paid Player In National Women's Soccer League

Oprah Sells $14 Million Montecito Estate to Jennifer Aniston

You might also like

Copyright © 2022 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad