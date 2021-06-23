Elton John Announces Final North American Dates for ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ Tour

Elton John has announced the final North American leg of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, which takes place in 2022.

The new dates kick off at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on July 15th and culminate with a two-night stint at Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles on November 19th and 20th. Tickets go on sale on June 30th, with presale tickets available to American Express card members beginning on Wednesday at noon local time.

“Hello, all you wonderful fans out there. I’m coming to you today with an announcement I’ve been working towards for, well, all my life: The shows that I announce today will be my final tour dates ever in North America and Europe,” John said in a statement. “I’m going to go out in the biggest possible way, performing at my very best, with the most spectacular production I’ve ever had, playing in places that have meant so much to me throughout my career.”

In September, John announced makeup dates for the tour, which was postponed due to the pandemic. The rescheduled trek runs from January through April. The newly announced final dates include 30 stadium shows, with a run of performances in Europe from May to June before he heads to North America.

John launched the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour in September 2018 in Allentown, Pennsylvania. It was originally slated to run for three years, but the pandemic forced it off the road in March 2020. Two Auckland, New Zealand, shows are also planned for January 27th and 28th, 2023, with the four-year tour concluding sometime in 2023 in Australia with a string of shows to be announced at a later date.

“Whether it’s next summer in Frankfurt or at the legendary Dodger Stadium for the grand finale in the United States, I can’t wait to see you all on the road one last time,” John added. “This has been an incredible tour so far, full of the most amazing highs, and I look forward to making more wonderful memories with you at these final shows. To all my friends down under: We’ll be seeing you, too. Thank you and I look forward to seeing you in your town.”

Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour 2022 Final North American Dates



July 15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park

July 18 – Detroit, MI @ Comerica Park

July 23 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

July 28 – Foxboro, MA @ Gillette Stadium

July 30 – Cleveland, OH @ Progressive Field

August 5 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field

September 7 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre

September 10 – Syracuse, NY @ Carrier Dome

September 16 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PNC Park

September 18 – Charlotte, NC @ Bank of America Stadium

September 22 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium

September 24 – Washington, DC @ Nationals Park

September 30 – Arlington, TX @ Globe Life Field

October 2 – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium

October 21 – Vancouver, BC @ BC Place

October 29 – San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome

November 4 – Houston, TX @ Minute Maid Park

November 12 – Phoenix, AZ @ Chase Field

November 19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Dodgers Stadium

November 20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Dodgers Stadium