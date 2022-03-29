 Elton John Announces Final North American Tour Dates - Rolling Stone
Elton John Announces Final ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ North American Tour Dates

Singer will end U.S. leg of tour with a three-night stand at Dodger Stadium in November

Ben Gibson/Rocket Entertainment

Elton John has announced the final shows for the North American leg of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, which run through November.

The 11 new tour dates include additional shows in East Rutherford, New Jersey; Foxborough, Massachusetts; Phoenix, Arizona; Toronto, Ontario and Vancouver, British Columbia in Canada. A third show has also been added to his run at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Tickets for the new slate of concerts go on sale April 6 at 10 a.m. local time via John’s website, with a limited number of VIP packages and American Express card member presale tickets available beginning on March 30 at 10 a.m. local time.

“It’s hard to believe that after tomorrow in St. Louis, I’ll have just a handful of shows left before I wrap up my final arena performances in the United States,” John said in a statement. “This year will see my grand finale in North America, playing stadiums all around the country, with the most spectacular production I’ve ever had. Thank you for sharing this journey with me. I cherish these memories we’re making together. It has been nothing short of incredible and I look forward to seeing you very soon one last time, on my Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour.”

John’s epic farewell tour has experienced some bumps along the way, including the postponement of two Dallas shows in January after the musician was diagnosed with Covid-19. At the time, he had just resumed his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour after a nearly two-year delay caused by the pandemic, as well as an ill-timed hip injury.

Earlier this month, the singer shared a new video for “Finish Line,” his collaborative track with Stevie Wonder that appears on John’s all-star 2021 album, The Lockdown Sessions.

Farewell Yellow Brick Road New North American Tour Dates

July 24 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
July 27 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium
September 8  – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre
September 13 – Charleston, SC  @ Credit One Stadium
October 8 – Santa Clara, CA  @ Levi’s Stadium
October 16 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome
October 17 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome
October 22 – Vancouver, BC @ BC Place
November 9 – San Diego, CA @ Petco Park
November 11 – Phoenix, AZ @ Chase Field
November 17 – Los Angeles, CA @ Dodger Stadium

