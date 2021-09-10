Elton John, Dua Lipa Drop Blessed Madonna Remix of ‘Cold Heart’

Elton John and Dua Lipa have shared the Blessed Madonna’s remix for their recent single “Cold Heart,” a track off John’s upcoming all-star album The Lockdown Sessions.

“Like just about everyone on the planet, I stand in awe of Elton John and Dua Lipa,” the Blessed Madonna said in a statement. “It was such an enormous honor to be asked to be a part of their collaboration, which is such a beautiful project. I immediately loved the song and I tried very hard to do it justice. It is nothing but pure joy to be in the orbit of these icons and their great big, warm beautiful hearts. I appreciate all of you listening.”

“Cold Heart (Pnau Remix)” — which contains elements of John’s 1989 song “Sacrifice,” his 1972 hit “Rocket Man,” his 1976 deep cut “Where’s the Shoorah?” and his 1983 single “Kiss The Bride” — features on John’s The Lockdown Sessions, a 16-track LP with a guest list that includes Miley Cyrus, Eddie Vedder, Lil Nas X, Brandi Carlile, Gorillaz, Stevie Wonder, Stevie Nicks, Young Thug, Nicki Minaj, and the late Glen Campbell. The album arrives on October 22nd.

“The last 18 months have been hard, but being off the road has meant that I’ve actually had time to get back to my roots as a session player and collaborate with some wonderful artists,” John previously said in a statement. “And having the opportunity to spend time with Dua, albeit remotely has been incredible. She’s given me so much energy. She’s a truly wonderful artist, and person, absolutely bursting with creativity and ideas. The energy she brought to ‘Cold Heart’ just blew my mind.”

“Ever since we first ‘met’ online, we totally clicked,” Lipa added of the collaboration. “Elton is such an inspirational artist and also has the naughtiest sense of humor — a perfect combination. It has been an absolute honor and privilege to collaborate on this track with him. It’s so very special, with some of my very favorite Elton John classic songs combined — I loved being part of such a creative and joyous experience. Can’t wait to hear it everywhere this summer.”