Hear Elton John’s Bluesy Early Demo of ‘Here’s to the Next Time’

Elton John has unearthed his bluesy early demo of “Here’s to the Next Time” — recorded in 1967 when the artist was still known as Reg Dwight — as the latest offering from John’s upcoming Elton: Jewel Box collection, due out November 13th.

This solo rendition of “Here’s to the Next Time,” written by John prior to working with Bernie Taupin, was recorded at DJM Studios in late 1967; the completed version would eventually appear as the B-side of John’s first single, 1968’s “I’ve Been Loving You.”

In addition to the “Here’s to the Next Time” demo, John also uploaded the beloved 1986 B-side “Billy and the Kids” to streaming services. The song, which features on the B-side CD7 of Jewel Box, originally backed the 1986 single “Slow Rivers.”

Elton: Jewel Box begins with John’s 1965 work in his early band Bluesology and goes all the way to his Academy Award-winning song “(I’m Gonna) Love Me” from the soundtrack of his 2019 biopic Rocketman. There are 148 songs in total and several of them have never been released or even bootlegged prior to this box.

John has so far shared the psychedelic “Regimental Sgt. Zippo,” “Les Aveux,” “Stone’s Throw from Hurtin’,” “(Gotta Get a) Meal Ticket,” a demo of “Sing Me No Sad Songs,” and “Snow Queen” from the eight-disc box set.