 Elton John, David Furnish Added to YouTube Pride 2021 Lineup - Rolling Stone
Elton John, David Furnish to Co-Host YouTube Pride 2021

Couple join previously announced hosts Demi Lovato, Olly Alexander, and more

Jon Blistein

elton john david furnish youtube pride 2021

Elton John and David Furnish will join Demi Lovato, Olly Alexander and more as hosts of YouTube Pride 2021.

Elton John and David Furnish have been added to the list of co-hosts for YouTube’s virtual Pride celebration, taking place on June 25th at 3 p.m. EST/12 p.m. PST.

John and Furnish join an already packed lineup of YouTube Pride 2021 hosts, each of whom will helm their own pride parties on their respective YouTube channels during the multi-hour event. The other hosts include Demi Lovato, Olly Alexander with Mawaan Rizwan, Trixie Mattel, and Daniel Howell.

Each YouTube Pride 2021 party will feature its own mix of musical performances, giving challenges, and special guests. The lineup of special guests currently includes Gigi Gorgeous, Elle of the Mills, Denali Foxx, Kim Chi, KingOfReads, Monét X Change, Jackson Bird, Jade Fox, Alannized, PatrickStarr, Munroe Bergdorf, Peppermint, the Fitness Marshall, and Tyler Oakley.

Throughout the event, viewers will be encouraged to donate to several organizations, including the Elton John AIDS Foundation, the Trevor Project, and AKT. Fans are also being encouraged to participate in a “call to action” by uploading videos in which they share their own pride stories ask the hosts questions. Those clips can be submitted to a microsite set up by the show’s producers at JA Films.

In This Article: David Furnish, Elton John, LGBTQ Pride

