Elton John, David Furnish to Be Honored at AIDS Walk: Live at Home

Elton John and his husband, filmmaker David Furnish, will be honored with Lifetime Achievement Awards at AIDS Walk: Live at Home 2021, a virtual fundraising event hosted by GMHC of New York and AIDS Walk San Francisco Foundation. The event airs Sunday, May 16th on local television stations and on streaming services.

Hosted online due to ongoing Covid-19 restrictions, the ceremony will combine seven AIDS Walk events from cities around the country — Austin, New Orleans, San Francisco, Seattle, New York, Milwaukee, and Los Angeles — into one fundraising show. Funds raised will principally benefit GMHC, Vivent Health, CrescentCare, AIDS Walk San Francisco Foundation, and Lifelong, as well as dozens of other AIDS organizations.

John and Furnish have a long history of working with advocacy groups in battling the AIDS epidemic. In 1991, John helped kick off the first AIDS Walk in Atlanta, Georgia, and established the Elton John AIDS Foundation a year later. Furnish currently serves as the foundation’s Chairman of their Board of Trustees.

In addition to presenting John and Furnish with their awards, AIDS Walk: Live at Home 2021 will feature appearances by Billy Porter, Ann-Margret, Danielle Brooks, Heather Headley, Rita Moreno, Tony Goldwyn, Liz Callaway, Alex Newell, Rosie Perez, Carson Kressley, George Takei, and contestants from RuPaul’s Drag Race.