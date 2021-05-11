 Elton John, David Furnish to Be Honored at AIDS Walk: Live at Home - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Home Music Music News

Elton John, David Furnish to Be Honored at AIDS Walk: Live at Home

Virtual AIDS Walk event airs Sunday, May 16th

By

Staff Writer

Claire Shaffer's Most Recent Stories

View All
Sir Elton John and David Furnish attend the first "Midsummer Party" hosted by Elton John and David Furnish to raise funds for the Elton John Aids Foundation on July 24, 2019 in Antibes, France. (Sipa via AP Images)

Sir Elton John and David Furnish attend the first "Midsummer Party" hosted by Elton John and David Furnish to raise funds for the Elton John Aids Foundation on July 24, 2019 in Antibes, France.

Laurent VU/SIPA/AP

Elton John and his husband, filmmaker David Furnish, will be honored with Lifetime Achievement Awards at AIDS Walk: Live at Home 2021, a virtual fundraising event hosted by GMHC of New York and AIDS Walk San Francisco Foundation. The event airs Sunday, May 16th on local television stations and on streaming services.

Hosted online due to ongoing Covid-19 restrictions, the ceremony will combine seven AIDS Walk events from cities around the country — Austin, New Orleans, San Francisco, Seattle, New York, Milwaukee, and Los Angeles — into one fundraising show. Funds raised will principally benefit GMHC, Vivent Health, CrescentCare, AIDS Walk San Francisco Foundation, and Lifelong, as well as dozens of other AIDS organizations.

John and Furnish have a long history of working with advocacy groups in battling the AIDS epidemic. In 1991, John helped kick off the first AIDS Walk in Atlanta, Georgia, and established the Elton John AIDS Foundation a year later. Furnish currently serves as the foundation’s Chairman of their Board of Trustees.

In addition to presenting John and Furnish with their awards, AIDS Walk: Live at Home 2021 will feature appearances by Billy Porter, Ann-Margret, Danielle Brooks, Heather Headley, Rita Moreno, Tony Goldwyn, Liz Callaway, Alex Newell, Rosie Perez, Carson Kressley, George Takei, and contestants from RuPaul’s Drag Race.

In This Article: AIDS, David Furnish, Elton John, LGBT, livestream

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1351: Issa Rae
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.