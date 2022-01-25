Elton John Postpones Two Dallas Shows After Catching Covid-19

Elton John was forced to postpone two shows in Dallas, Texas, after catching Covid-19.

John announced his positive test on Instagram and said those with tickets to the two gigs — originally scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 25, and Wednesday, Jan. 26 — would be contacted with the new dates soon. “It’s always a massive disappointment to move shows and I’m sorry to anyone who’s been inconvenienced by this but I want to keep myself and my team safe,” John said.

The musician also offered an update on his health and said he would likely be able to resume his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour soon. “Fortunately, I’m fully vaccinated and boosted and my symptoms are mild so I’m fully expecting to make the Arkansas shows this weekend. As always, thank you for all your love and support and I can’t wait to see you all soon!”

John’s positive Covid test comes just one week after he was finally able to resume his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour after a nearly two-year delay caused by the pandemic, as well as an ill-timed hip injury. His first show back was on Jan. 19 in New Orleans, where he played plenty of old hits, as well as some new songs, including a live debut of “Cold Heart,” a collaboration with Dua Lipa from his 2021 LP, The Lockdown Sessions.

The Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour is expected to continue through the summer of 2023, although a final date hasn’t been announced yet. While John will step back from full-fledged touring afterward, he indicated that he plans to play select shows in the future. “It would be similar to what Kate Bush did at the Hammersmith Apollo [in 2014],” he told Rolling Stone last year. “She came on and played for three weeks to 4,000 people a night. If I do that, I don’t want to sing ‘Crocodile Rock’ again and I don’t really want to sing ‘Saturday Night’s Alright for Fighting’ again. They are wonderful songs. They have done me very well. But there are other songs like ‘Original Sin’ and ‘American Triangle’ that I want to sing.”