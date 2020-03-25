 Coronavirus Relief Concert to Feature Elton John, Billie Eilish - Rolling Stone
Elton John to Host Coronavirus Relief Concert With Billie Eilish, Mariah Carey

Billie Joe Armstrong, Alicia Keys and more to record at-home performances for hour-long, commercial-free broadcast

Elton John will host a "living room concert" for coronavirus relief this Sunday, with Billie Eilish, Mariah Carey, Alicia Keys and more.

Elton John will host a “living room concert” for coronavirus relief this Sunday, with Billie Eilish, Mariah Carey, Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong and Alicia Keys among those delivering at-home performances on the broadcast special.

The hour-long iHeart Living Room Concert for America, airing commercial-free on Fox on March 29th, will pay tribute to the health professionals, first responders and local heroes battling the coronavirus outbreak. The special encourages viewers to support Feeding America and First Responders Children’s Foundation.

Backstreet Boys, Tim McGraw and more will also take part in the hour-long special, which will air in the iHeartRadio Music Awards’ original broadcast time slot after that award show was postponed by the COVID-19 pandemic, forcing artists to turn to livestreaming.

Each performance on the iHeart Living Room Concert for America special was filmed using the artists’ personal cell phones, cameras and audio equipment “to ensure the health and safety of all involved.” Fox will air the special simultaneously on all of its linear and digital platforms, while iHeartRadio will broadcast the Living Room concert on its stations nationwide as well as its app.

