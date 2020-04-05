Elton John Launches $1 Million Coronavirus Emergency Fund

Elton John, through his AIDS Foundation, has launched a COVID-19 Emergency Fund to help those with HIV maintain their care in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

John tweeted Saturday, “Today, I’m proud to announce that my Foundation is launching a $1 million COVID-19 Emergency Fund to make sure that our frontline partners can respond to the effects of COVID-19 on HIV care for the most marginalized communities around the world.”

“The Elton John AIDS Foundation’s mission is to end the AIDS epidemic. For almost 30 years, we have prioritized people around the world who are most vulnerable to HIV/AIDS and those most likely to be left behind as HIV treatment and care expands,” the foundation said in a statement.

“Today, those people become extra vulnerable because of the COVID-19 pandemic. We are launching a new COVID-19 Emergency Fund that can protect the people we have always sought to serve through HIV care, treatment and prevention, as well as mitigating the damage that COVID-19 can do, particularly to the global gains we are making for more than 37 million people already living with HIV.”

The Elton John AIDS Foundation also opened up applications to organizations offering “solutions that have strong potential to address specific challenges that have arisen.”

“We must keep up momentum, or results will be disastrous for people living with HIV and other infectious diseases,” John continued.