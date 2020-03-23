Elton John Praises the Weeknd in Midst of Self-Quarantine

Elton John discussed the ongoing coronavirus pandemic with Zane Lowe on Monday as part of a new daily interview series in which the Apple host checks in on top-tier artists during self-quarantine.

“Every cloud has a silver lining,” John said. “Maybe this will bring people together and be far more thoughtful about each other in a world where we’re so selfish — me included. And it gives us time to reflect on what life’s all about. And life is about love and sharing and generosity of spirit and coming together as one.”

John noted that he’s been using his quarantine for extended family time — “to be honest with you, it’s great to be able to spend this much time with my boys” — and responded to the Weeknd’s sampling of his music in the song “Scared to Love,” from the artist’s latest album After Hours.

“I’m so blown away just to be part of his record,” John said. “For someone my age and as someone who loves what he does, I’m so thrilled and I just love him.” John also expressed admiration for the next generation of talented UK artists following in his footsteps, including Tom Odell, James Blake, Lewis Capaldi and Sam Smith.