Elton John Drops Unreleased Jazz Version of ‘Come Down in Time’

As part of the 50th-anniversary celebration for his album Tumbleweed Connection, Elton John has released a previously unheard jazz version of “Come Down in Time.”

Recorded on March 20th, 1970, at Trident Studios in London, “Come Down in Time (Jazz Version)” more than doubles the length of the final version of the song, which was re-recorded three months later with different musicians for Tumbleweed Connection. The original jazz-influenced instrumental features piano and guitar interplay between John and Caleb Quaye, supported by David Glover on bass and Roger Pope on drums. At one point, producer Gus Dudgeon can be heard exclaiming “Very nice!” as the track breaks down into freestyle playing.

The five-decade-old track was uncovered in the Elton John archives during research for his upcoming box set, Elton: Jewel Box, due out on November 13th via UME. “Come Down in Time (Jazz Version)” is available on 10-inch vinyl, limited to 5,000 physical copies, along with the B-side “Ballad of a Well-Known Gun (DJM Studio).”

Over the past month, John has been releasing other rare demos in preparation of Elton: Jewel Box, including the early demo of “Here’s to the Next Time.” He also appeared in Teyana Taylor’s new music video for “Lose Each Other.”