Elton John and Charlie Puth Link Up for a Vintage Power Ballad, ‘After All’

Track will appear on John’s upcoming collaborative project, The Lockdown Sessions

Jon Blistein

Elton John and Charlie Puth have released a new song, “After All,” from the former’s upcoming album of collaborations, The Lockdown Sessions, out October 22nd via Interscope Records.

“After All” is a classic John power ballad guided by tasteful electric keys, big drums, and rich orchestral flourishes. John and Puth trade vocals before linking up for some mighty harmonic belting on the final chorus, “Nothing compares to you/Oh no, baby/They were just doing it wrong/I gave up on love until you made me believe in it after all/After all!”

John and Puth met at a Los Angeles restaurant in early March 2020 and soon discovered they lived near each other. They began collaborating at the start of the pandemic, and “After All” was the first song either artist completed during lockdown. 

“With ‘After All’ Charlie and I were in the studio, just the two of us. He’s got a little home set up with his keyboards, synths, and Pro Tools,” John recalled in a statement. “I played electric piano and actually wrote the song all the way through and then Charlie wrote the lyrics pretty quickly. He’s incredibly quick, Charlie. We just had an amazing chemistry in the studio.”

Puth added, “As a songwriter, I have admired and looked up to Elton John my entire life. It is truly incredible how the melodies and chords seem to come to him instantly whenever he sits down at the piano. I got to witness that firsthand when we wrote this song together. He is world-class and the true definition of a musical genius. Being a part of his musical journey is a dream come true.”

John and Puth are both set to perform at the upcoming Global Citizen Live event in Paris, which will air on September 25th. They’ll also go live together on TikTok on September 26th at 2 p.m. ET/7 p.m. in the U.K to discuss “After All” and The Lockdown Sessions.

Along with Puth, John’s The Lockdown Sessions will feature collaborations with Dua Lipa, Eddie Vedder, Miley Cyrus, Lil Nas X, Gorillaz, Stevie Wonder, Stevie Nicks, Young Thug, and Nicki Minaj.

