Elton John Announces ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ Tour Makeup Dates

Elton John will resume his Farewell Yellow Brick Road in January 2022 with a long run of arena dates that kicks off in New Orleans at the Smoothie King Center.

“I’ve been enjoying my time at home with the family while the world navigates its way through the COVID pandemic,” he said in a statement. “But, I really miss being on the road and performing for my beloved fans in my Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour. While the scientists are making great progress, we are making big plans for a return to touring that will allow us to ensure the health and safety of everyone.

“I’m using my downtime to keep myself fighting fit and healthier than ever,” he continued. “I’m raring to go! As always, thank you so much for your loyal support. I look forward to seeing all you wonderful Elton John fans soon. In the meantime, please stay safe and be well. Thank you!”

John launched the Farewell Yellow Brick tour in September 2018 in Allentown, Pennsylvania. It was originally slated to run for three years, but the pandemic forced it off the road in March 2020. As of now, the plan is to bring the show to Europe in September 2021. A New Zealand leg will begin January 27th, 2023 at Mt. Smart Stadium in Auckland.

The Farewell Yellow Brick Road is billed as Elton’s final tour. The set focuses on massive hits like “Rocket Man,” “Your Song,” Rocket Man” and “The Bitch is Back,” but he also sprinkles in some lesser-known tunes like “Indian Sunset,” “Believe” and “I Want Love.”

Farewell Yellow Brick Road Revised Tour Dates

Jan 19th, 2022 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

Jan 21st – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

Jan 22nd – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

Jan 25th – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

Jan 26th – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

Jan 29th – Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena

Jan 30th – Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Arena

Feb 1st – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

Feb 4th – Chicago, IL @ United Center

Feb 5th – Chicago, IL @ United Center

Feb 8th – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

Feb 9th – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

Feb 14th – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

Feb 15th – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

Feb 18th – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

Feb 19th – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

Feb 22nd – New York City, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Feb 23rd – New York City, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Feb 25th – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

March 1st – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

March 2nd – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

March 5th – Long Island, NY @ Nassau Coliseum

March 6th – Long Island, NY @ Nassau Coliseum

March 19th – Fargo, ND @ FARGODOME

March 22nd – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

March 23rd – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

March 26th – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena

March 27th – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

March 30th – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

April 1st – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse

April 2nd – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

April 5th – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

April 8th – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Aren

April 9th – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena

April 12th – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

April 13th – Hershey, PA @ GIANT Center

April 16th – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

April 19th – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum

April 20th – Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena

April 23rd – Jacksonville, FL @ Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena

April 24th – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

April 27th – Orlando, FL @ Amway Arena

April 28th – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena