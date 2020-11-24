 Elton John AIDS Foundation Partners With TikTok for World AIDS Day - Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Musicians on Musicians: Lil Wayne & Lil Baby
Home Music Music News

Elton John AIDS Foundation Partners With TikTok for World AIDS Day

Campaign will feature special live event with Rina Sawayama, Sam Fender, Sam Smith

By

Claire Shaffer's Most Recent Stories

View All
IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR BLACK INK - Sir Elton John performs at Paramount Pictures' Rocketman: Live in Concert presented by Black Ink at the Greek Theater on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision for Black Ink/AP Images)

Sir Elton John performs at Paramount Pictures' Rocketman: Live in Concert presented by Black Ink at the Greek Theater on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 in Los Angeles.

Matt Sayles/Invision/AP

Elton John’s AIDS Foundation and TikTok have teamed up for a campaign based around World AIDS Day. The collaboration aims to educate millions on the TikTok platform about the disease, working toward the AIDS Foundation’s goal of eliminating the AIDS epidemic by 2030.

The campaign kicks of November 25th with an HIV/AIDS Education & Awareness Quiz available on TikTok focused on educating users of the social platform about HIV prevention and their own sexual health.

On World AIDS Day itself, December 1st, Elton John will host a live event at 2:00 p.m. ET on his TikTok channel. Hosted by Reggie Yates, the show will feature John and David Furnish as well as TikTok stars, celebrity guests, and performances by Rina Sawayama, Sam Fender, and Sam Smith.

“I’m excited to recognize World AIDS Day with TikTok and my foundation this year to celebrate progress that we’ve made and mark what we can do collectively to end the AIDS epidemic,” John said in a statement. “HIV may seem a disease of the past, especially with Covid-19 in the headlines, but it still affects everyone. We all need to care about HIV and end the discrimination around this disease. There’s a great line-up for our TikTok Live to break down the myths around HIV, talk about safe sex, and ensure that young people know how to protect themselves and others.”

 

In This Article: Elton John, Rina Sawayama, Sam Fender, Sam Smith

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1346: Musicians on Musicians: Paul McCartney & Taylor Swift
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.