Elton John AIDS Foundation Partners With TikTok for World AIDS Day

Elton John’s AIDS Foundation and TikTok have teamed up for a campaign based around World AIDS Day. The collaboration aims to educate millions on the TikTok platform about the disease, working toward the AIDS Foundation’s goal of eliminating the AIDS epidemic by 2030.

The campaign kicks of November 25th with an HIV/AIDS Education & Awareness Quiz available on TikTok focused on educating users of the social platform about HIV prevention and their own sexual health.

On World AIDS Day itself, December 1st, Elton John will host a live event at 2:00 p.m. ET on his TikTok channel. Hosted by Reggie Yates, the show will feature John and David Furnish as well as TikTok stars, celebrity guests, and performances by Rina Sawayama, Sam Fender, and Sam Smith.

“I’m excited to recognize World AIDS Day with TikTok and my foundation this year to celebrate progress that we’ve made and mark what we can do collectively to end the AIDS epidemic,” John said in a statement. “HIV may seem a disease of the past, especially with Covid-19 in the headlines, but it still affects everyone. We all need to care about HIV and end the discrimination around this disease. There’s a great line-up for our TikTok Live to break down the myths around HIV, talk about safe sex, and ensure that young people know how to protect themselves and others.”