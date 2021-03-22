Dua Lipa, Neil Patrick Harris Tapped for Elton John’s AIDS Foundation Oscar Pre-Party

Elton John has enlisted Dua Lipa and Neil Patrick Harris for his annual Oscars pre-party on April 25th benefiting the Elton John AIDS Foundation.

Harris will host the virtual event alongside John and his husband, filmmaker and the foundation’s CEO, David Furnish. Dua Lipa will deliver a “stripped-back performance,” per a release, while additional performers and/or guests will be announced at a later date.

“This year, we are bringing our Oscar Party into people’s homes for the first time virtually for an unforgettable evening with David, myself, our dear friend Neil Patrick Harris and the incredible Dua Lipa plus many fabulous surprise names,” John said in a statement. “Now more than ever, we need to ensure that one pandemic does not override another, and we cannot forget the 38 million people living with HIV globally who need our care, love, and support so we hope everyone joins us for this special one of a kind Oscar Pre-Party.”

Dua Lipa added, “It’s such an honor to be a part of one of the most iconic Oscar Parties and I’m really proud to support the Elton John AIDS Foundation to help tackle the stigma that exists around HIV as we need to build a kinder and more accepting world together. And to share the stage with Elton John will be a dream come true!”

Tickets are on sale now for the virtual pre-party, and up to 100,000 people will be able to attend virtually in each of the different regions where the special will air. To that end, the pre-show will be hosted at four different times to coincide with the start of the Oscars around the world: 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on April 25th in the U.S.; 7 p.m. GMT on April 26th in the UK; 7 p.m. AEST on April 26th in Australia and New Zealand; and an optional repeat at 7 p.m. PT on April 26th in the U.S.

The Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscar pre-show is being produced by Fulwell 73 at Rosewood London, while the livestream is being hosted by Cisco Webex.