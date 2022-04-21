Elton John Announces 50th-Anniversary Reissue of ‘Madman Across the Water’

Elton John will celebrate the 50th anniversary of his 1972 album Madman Across the Water with a deluxe reissue that pairs the LP with demos and BBC recordings from the era.

The reissue, due out June 10, features 18 unreleased tracks, mostly in the form of John’s piano demos of all of Madman’s album tracks, including his classics “Tiny Dancer” and “Levon,” as well as three different takes on the title song: Piano demos from 1970 and 1971, plus the original version that featured guitarist Mick Ronson.

The deluxe edition’s third disc includes John’s eight performances from a 1971 taping of BBC Sounds for Saturday; video of that concert, as well as John’s Dec. 1971 gig on the Old Grey Whistle Test, is featured on the Blu-ray component of the deluxe reissue.

The 50th-anniversary edition of Madman Across the Water, available to preorder now, will arrive in a variety of formats, including a three-CD/one-Blu-ray Super Deluxe set, a four-LP box, a two-CD set, and the original LP on limited-edition blue- and white-colored 180g vinyl. The set also comes with a 40-page book detailing the making of the album with notes from John and Bernie Taupin, plus memorabilia and artwork from John’s Rocket Archive.

Madman Across the Water 50th Anniversary Tracklist

1. Tiny Dancer (2016 Bob Ludwig Remaster)

2. Levon (2016 Bob Ludwig Remaster)

3. Razor Face (2016 Bob Ludwig Remaster)

4. Madman Across The Water (2016 Bob Ludwig Remaster)

5. Indian Sunset (2016 Bob Ludwig Remaster)

6. Holiday Inn (2016 Bob Ludwig Remaster)

7. Rotten Peaches (2016 Bob Ludwig Remaster)

8. All The Nasties (2016 Bob Ludwig Remaster)

9. Goodbye (2016 Bob Ludwig Remaster)

10. Indian Sunset (Live Radio Broadcast)

11. Madman Across The Water (Original Version, featuring Mick Ronson)

12. Rock Me When He’s Gone

13. Levon (Mono Single Version)

14. Razor Face (Extended Version)

CD 2

1. Madman Across The Water (1970 Piano Demo)

2. Tiny Dancer (Piano Demo)

3. Levon (Piano Demo)

4. Razor Face (Piano Demo)

5. Madman Across The Water (1971 Piano Demo)

6. Indian Sunset (Piano Demo)

7. Holiday Inn (Piano Demo)

8. Rotten Peaches (Piano Demo)

9. All The Nasties (Piano Demo)

10. Goodbye (Piano Demo)

11. Rock Me When He’s Gone (Piano Demo)

12. Rock Me When He’s Gone (Full Version)

CD 3

1. Tiny Dancer (BBC Sounds For Saturday)

2. Rotten Peaches (BBC Sounds For Saturday)

3. Razor Face (BBC Sounds For Saturday)

4. Holiday Inn (BBC Sounds For Saturday)

5. Indian Sunset (BBC Sounds For Saturday)

6. Levon (BBC Sounds For Saturday)

7. Madman Across The Water (BBC Sounds For Saturday)

8. Goodbye (BBC Sounds For Saturday)

Taped November 11, 1971 / transmitted April 29, 1972

Blu-ray

Audio Greg Penny 5.1 mix of Madman Across The Water (Original Version, featuring Mick Ronson)

Greg Penny 5.1 mix of Madman Across The Water

Audio-Visual

Sounds For Saturday (Taped November 11, 1971 / transmitted April 29, 1972)

Old Grey Whistle Test (Transmitted on December 7, 1971)