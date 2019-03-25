Elrow, Promoters of Colorful Global Parties, Plot Las Vegas Residency

Barcelona-based party organizers Elrow will set up shop at the Encore Beach Club at the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas for a residency that will stretch throughout the rest of 2019.

The residency will comprise 10 events, the first of which is scheduled for May 19th. Other parties will be held in June, July, October and November, with the residency set to wrap December 30th.

Per a statement, Elrow and Wynn Nightlife will work together to book “an array of exciting characters and superstar DJs,” adding, “Guests can expect to be transported to Elrow’s vibrant world, with new themes at each event.”

Elrow’s founders, Juan and Cruz Arnau, are the sixth generation of entertainment entrepreneurs in their family. Formed in 2010, Elrow’s parties are centered around different themes and often feature elaborate set pieces and props. In 2018, they hosted events in 65 cities around the world, and recently wrapped a residency in New York City.

“I’m beyond excited that we are launching one of Elrow’s largest global residencies right here in the United States, in a city of Las Vegas, where, together with our partners at Wynn, we’ll entertain visitors from all over the world the Elrow way,” said Elrow’s Michael Julian.

“It’s a dream for the Arnau family to debut a residency in the world’s epicenter of entertainment alongside the best property in Las Vegas,” Juan Arnau added.

Elrow Las Vegas Residency Dates

May 19

May 27

June 9

July 20

October 12

October 26

November 2

November 16

December 7

December 30