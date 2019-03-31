×
Rolling Stone
Hear Elon Musk’s Surprise Rap Song ‘RIP Harambe’

Tesla CEO uploads Autotuned track on Emo G Records’ SoundCloud

Tesla CEO Elon Musk

Elon Musk combined a Twitter joke, a years-old meme and Auto-Tune into a surprise new song called “RIP Harambe,” which the Tesla CEO uploaded onto SoundCloud this weekend.

“This might be my finest work,” the SpaceX boss said of the track, which he posted on his fictitious Emo G Records’ SoundCloud page between tweets about the Tesla Semi; Emo G is a play on emoji, a callback to a Musk joke from earlier in the weekend. “I’m disappointed that my record label failed,” he added.

The two-minute track is a bouncy tribute to Harambe, the gorilla who was killed in the Cincinnati Zoo after dragging a three-year-old boy who climbed into his enclosure in 2016.

“RIP Harambe/Sipping on some Bombay/We on our way to heaven/Amen, Amen,” an autotuned voice sings. “RIP Harambe/Smoking on some strong/In the gorilla zoo/And we thinking about you.”

Since it was uploaded early Saturday, the song was been streamed over 250,000 times.

