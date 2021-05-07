Watch Elohim, Big Freedia Confidently ‘Strut’ in New Video

Elohim and Big Freedia exude self-confidence in their new video for “Strut.” The song will appear on the Los Angeles-based singer-producer’s upcoming four-part EP, Journey to the Center of Myself, which will be released over the course of the year.

In the Chase O’Black-directed video, Elohim and Big Freedia hit the runway, embracing who they are in the empowering clip. “Fuck the sidewalk/It’s a runway,” Elohim commands on the pulsating track. “Strut, strut, strut, strut.” Flashing lights pave their paths as they revel in the freedom found in being true to oneself. “I make it look easy/Make a hitter feel queasy,” Big Freedia raps. “Leave ’em sick/I leave ’em shook/Honey quick, observe the look.”

“‘Strut’ is a daily reminder to all of us, myself included, that the power we hold within ourselves is infinite,” Elohim said in a statement. “It’s a story of self-discovery and I feel proud, excited and empowered to share a record like this. I want to inspire others to own who they are, celebrate their uniqueness, and shine their wonderful light to the world!”

On her teaming up with Big Freedia she added: “Her music and story have inspired and continues to inspire humans all over the world. I am moved by anyone who is true to who they are.”

“Elohim is something else,” Big Freedia, who released “Platinum” in February, said in a statement. “I was so excited to get to work with her. ‘Strut’ is about owning your attitude, no matter who you are!”