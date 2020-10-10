 ELO's Jeff Lynne Awarded O.B.E. Honor for 'Services to Music' - Rolling Stone
ELO’s Jeff Lynne Awarded O.B.E. Honor for ‘Services to Music’

Dizzee Rascal also receives M.B.E. as part of Queen’s Birthday Honours

Norway, Oslo - September 14, 2018. The English band Jeff Lynnes ELO performs a live concert at Oslo Spektrum in Oslo. Here singer and songwriter Jeff Lynne is seen live on stage. (Photo by: Avalon/PYMCA/Gonzales Photo/Terje Dokken/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Jeff Lynne, Dizzee Rascal, and Sir David Attenborough were among the artists to receive appointments on the 2020 Queen’s Birthday Honours.

Universal Images Group via Getty

Electric Light Orchestra’s Jeff Lynne, grime rapper Dizzee Rascal, documentarian Sir David Attenborough and singer Joan Armatrading were among the British artists to receive appointments on the 2020 Queen’s Birthday Honours.

Lynne received an O.B.E. (Order of the British Empire) for his “services to music”; in addition to his tenures with ELO and the Traveling Wilburys, Lynne produced albums and co-wrote music with artists like Tom Petty, George Harrison, Tom Petty and Roy Orbison.

“I am extremely humbled and grateful to be awarded this honour for my services to music. To be recognized for my work is an extraordinary privilege,” Lynne tweeted.

Dizzee Rascal — real name Dylan Kwabena Mills — received an M.B.E. (Member of the Order of the British Empire, the BBC reports.

The Queen’s Birthday Honours are customarily announced in June, but were postponed until October 10th due to the coronavirus pandemic. In 2019, Elvis Costello and M.I.A. were among the artists to receive Birthday Honours, while Elton John, Queen drummer Roger Taylor and Olivia Newton-John were recognized by Queen Elizabeth’s New Year’s Honours List in late-December.

