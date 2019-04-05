Ellie Goulding Sings for Wildlife in ‘In This Together’ Video

Ellie Goulding has released a new track, “In This Together,” a companion to the new Netflix original documentary series Our Planet. The music video for the inspiring number features wildlife footage from the series, including shots of young painted wolves, elephants bathing and penguins gathered on a beach. In the video, Goulding passionately performs the song in the studio, singing “It’s not too late/if we change our ways.”

The official soundtrack to Our Planet is out now via Decca Records/Universal and features a score by Academy-award winning composer Steven Price (Gravity, Wonder Park) and Goulding’s song, which was co-written by her and Price. The score was performed by the London Philharmonia Orchestra at Abbey Road Studios. The soundtrack is being released on CD in renewable seaweed packaging, the first CD release ever to do so.

“I felt like I was joining the ultimate team of earth defenders,” Goulding said of her contribution to Our Planet. “It’s a series that simultaneously wakes you up to the emergency but also instils wonderment. Watch it, and you will never take the earth for granted again.”

Our Planet, available now on Netflix, features eight hour-long episodes, each showcasing never-before-seen footage of wildlife and their habitats. The series is narrated by acclaimed broadcaster and natural historian Sir David Attenborough.