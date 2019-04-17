See Ellie Goulding Celebrate Her Teenage Friendship in ‘Sixteen’ Video

Ellie Goulding has released the nostalgic video for her latest single “Sixteen,” from her upcoming fourth studio album.

The Tim Mattia-directed clip depicts Goulding looking back fondly on a teenage friendship. The young Goulding and her friend from school get into the usual sort of teenage mischief: running through the streets of their hometown, smuggling liquor out of a shop, hiking through a cemetery and kissing boys at the arcade. Meanwhile, the adult Goulding and the same friend look on their memories from the front seat of a car, sharing a joint and nostalgically remembering the good times they had.

At the end of the video, the teenage version of the pair walks by the car window, and Goulding watches them disappear down the road with a knowing look.

Goulding previously released a lyric video for “Sixteen” that celebrated her teenage fans. In addition to her upcoming album, she’s slated to have a new track on an upcoming Game of Thrones soundtrack for the show’s final season, and recently released the song “In This Together” for the Netflix series Our Planet.