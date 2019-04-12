Ellie Goulding Toasts Her Teenage Fans on New Song ‘Sixteen’

On Friday Ellie Goulding released a new single, “Sixteen,” with a celebratory lyric video paying homage to her teen years and to her adolescent fans.

“I’m so excited to share ‘Sixteen’ with everyone,” Goulding said in a statement. “That age was such a pivotal year for me in many ways and this song is so close to my heart. It takes me back to the reckless days of being a teenager and I hope it reminds us all about the innocence of youth.”

“Sixteen” was co-produced by Ian Kirkpatrick – who’s collaborated with the likes of Britney Spears and Julia Michaels – along with co-writer/co-producer FRED and Mike Wise.

Goulding previously released the ballad “Flux,” as well as her collaborative single with Diplo and Swae Lee, “Close to Me,” currently holding the Number Two position on the Billboard Top 40. Goulding recently performed both singles on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. She will also have an original track on the first-ever Game of Thrones soundtrack, For the Throne – Music Inspired by the HBO Series, out April 26th.