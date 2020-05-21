 Watch Ellie Goulding Address Superficial 'Power' Dynamics in New Video - Rolling Stone
Watch Ellie Goulding Address Superficial ‘Power’ Dynamics in New Video

Singer self-filmed the visual for her track from upcoming album

Ellie Goulding addresses superficial power dynamics in relationships in her new song, “Power.” The track will appear in her as-yet-untitled fourth studio album, which does not have a confirmed release date. The singer self-shot the song’s accompanying video from her home while in lockdown in London, with creative direction from Imogen Snell and Riccardo Castano of ISSTUDIO.

In the visual, Goulding is alone dressed in various outfits, from intimate apparel to glamorous attire. She’s seen in split screen, full shots and selfies, while she sings about struggling with the power dynamics in an unbalanced relationship.

“Beautiful lies on a Friday night/Starting to wonder where we lost the magic,” she sings into the camera, adding to the intimate vibe of the clip. “Head in the clouds, talking so loud, all I hear is static/I’m not a material girl, everything in your world just feels like plastic/Wearing your crown, it’s pulling me down/You just want the power, you’re not really down for love/You just want the power.”

“I wanted to release this song off my upcoming album as a preview into the world my new album is in! ‘Power’ is about relationships in the 21st century, how they can now be dictated by social media, superficiality and material things,” Goulding said in a statement. “Dating can sometimes start out with lies or embellishments. The girl in the song is disillusioned by love and the cruel, good looking, self-obsessed people she keeps ending up with.”

The new track follows her previously released single, “Worry About Me” featuring Blackbear.

