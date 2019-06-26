Ellie Goulding, Juice WRLD Embrace Pain, Paranoia on New Song ‘Hate Me’

Ellie Goulding and Juice WRLD unite on “Hate Me,” a breezy new song with a sadomasochistic streak. “Hate me, hate me/Tell me how you hate me/Tell me how I’m trash and you can easily replace me,” the latter croons over smooth programmed drums and a palm-muted guitar figure. “Tell me that I’m strung out, wasted on the daily/Prolly ’cause there’s no one around me numbin’ all my pain.”

Throughout, Goulding confronts an ex over romantic regret and paranoia. “I bet you don’t kiss her with your eyes closed/I bet you’re still walkin’ on a tightrope,” she sings. “Miss me so much, you’ve been goin’ psycho/You ain’t gotta say it, baby –– I know.”

The pop singer hyped the song’s “tongue-in-cheek” quality in a statement, admitting, “It’s definitely lyrically different to most of my other songs, but it’s fun to play around a bit.”

Goulding, who previously released videos for her songs “Sixteen” and “Flux,” recently performed on Good Morning America‘s Summer Concert Series and The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. Juice WRLD’s March-issued second album, Death Race for Love, debuted at Number One on the Billboard 200; he promoted the record with a video for “Hear Me Calling” and sat down with Rolling Stone in early June for an installment of our “First Time” series.