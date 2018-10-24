Hear Ellie Goulding, Diplo, Rae Sremmurd’s Swae Lee on New Song ‘Close to Me’

Elie Goulding celebrates reckless romance on “Close to Me,” her gleaming new single with Diplo and Rae Sremmurd rapper Swae Lee. “Even though we both know we’re liars and we start each other’s fires, we just know that we’ll be alright,” the pop singer croons over a chiming electric guitar and sleek programmed drums. “Even though we’re kicked out the party ’cause we both hate everybody/ We’re the ones they wanna be like.”

Swae Lee interjects with a melodic verse, rap-singing, “You can never come too close for comfort/ I had to cut my bitch off, she bein’ stubborn/ I make it known I fuck with you, not undercover/ And when I jump in, I’m burnin’ rubber.”

Goulding and Diplo previously collaborated on “Powerful,” a track from Major Lazer’s 2015 LP, Peace Is the Mission. “Close to Me” is the vocalist’s first new song since her album from that same year, Delirium, which included the massive hit “Love Me Like You Do.” Goulding followed that record the following year with her single “Still Falling for You,” featured on the Bridget Jones’s Baby soundtrack.

Diplo has recently issued a handful of new songs with Major Lazer, including the Tove Lo-featured “Blow That Smoke.” In September the DJ noted that the group’s next LP, due out in 2019, will likely be their last.