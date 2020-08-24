Ellie Goulding Recruits Diplo, Blackbear to Guest in Livestreamed Show

Ellie Goulding recruited recent collaborators Diplo and Blackbear to appear in her upcoming livestreamed show.

“The Brightest Blue Experience,” a pay-per-view event presented by LIVEnow, will be broadcast Wednesday, August 26th at London’s Victoria & Albert Museum. Tickets are available now.

The two guests contributed to the singer-songwriter’s recently issued fourth LP, Brightest Blue: Diplo co-wrote and co-produced her single “Close to Me,” and Blackbear co-wrote and appears on the single “Worry About Me.” The album, which follows 2015’s Delirium, also features Swae Lee, Lauv, serpentwithfeet and Juice Wrld.

The livestream will feature both new and old tracks, with Goulding accompanied by a live ensemble. “How incredible to hear this album come to life with some of London’s most talented players,” she said in a statement. “It sounds exactly how I imagined — like a new world.”

Goulding also noted how the one-off event helps promote the 18-track LP with touring currently sidelined due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “It’s a truly incredible opportunity to push my creative boundaries and perform inside one of London’s most iconic museums,” she said. “I can’t wait for you all to see the spectacle we have put together for this extraordinarily special experience.”

The singer will also broadcast the show via additional streams for East Coast North and South America; West Coast North and Central America; and Australia, New Zealand and Asia.