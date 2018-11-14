See Ellie Goulding’s Fashionable Budapest Romp in ‘Close to Me’ Video

Ellie Goulding takes a fashionable romp through Budapest in the video for her Diplo-produced single “Close to Me” featuring Rae Sremmurd’s Swae Lee.

The video finds Goulding and a cadre of Magritte-inspired dancers surrounding the singer and her high-fashion outfits throughout a series of scenic locations in the Hungarian city. Lee also appears to deliver his guest appearance from a leafy park.

Goulding and Diplo previously collaborated on “Powerful,” a track from Major Lazer’s 2015 LP, Peace Is the Mission. Goulding’s most recent album was 2015’s Delirium. Since then, the British singer contributed the single “Still Falling for You” to the Bridget Jones’ Baby soundtrack and featured on Kygo’s 2017 single “First Time.”

While it’s unclear whether “Close to Me” is the first preview from Goulding’s fourth album or a one-off single, the singer’s reps said there is “new music on the horizon.”