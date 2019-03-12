×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1325: Women Shaping the Future
Read Next Hear Lucero's Playful Country Tune 'Hello My Name Is Izzy' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Watch Ellie Goulding Transform ‘Close to Me’ on ‘Colbert’

Singer turns Diplo-produced track into folk-tinged anthem

By

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All

Ellie Goulding reimagined her Diplo-produced single “Close to Me” as a spirited folk sing-along on The Late Show Monday.

Goulding teamed with house band Jon Batiste and Stay Human, who crafted a delicate arrangement of intertwining acoustic guitars, tender piano and simple percussion. Throughout the performance, Goulding found new pockets in this mix to push her vocals, all the while receiving back-up from a trio of singers who harmonized as she sang, “And I don’t wanna be somebody without your body/Close to me/And if it wasn’t you, I wouldn’t want anybody/Close to me.”

“Close to Me” – which also features a guest verse from Rae Sremmurd’s Swae Lee – was released last October. In February, Goulding shared another new track, “Flux.” The singer has reportedly been prepping her new album, though a title and track list have yet to be announced. The LP is expected to arrive later this year. Goulding’s last album, Delirium, was released in 2015.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1325: Women Shaping the Future
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad