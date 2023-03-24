Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding Believe in a Trance ‘Miracle’ in New Video

They’re the DJ-pop star pairing of our dreams. On Friday, Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding released the regal, otherworldly music video for their Nineties techno-infused single “Miracle.”

The video sees Goulding wearing a crown as dancers and EDM festival-ready lasers surround her as she hits the track’s high-notes: “Are you too cynical/To believe in a miracle/That just slipped through my hands/But could you take a chance for me?”

The “Miracle” music video arrives just as the song lands at No. 1 on Billboard‘s U.K. Singles Chart. Goulding spoke to Rolling Stone earlier this month about working with Harris, saying it was a “no-brainer” to work with Harris again on “Miracle,” describing him as a “genius” who knows exactly what he wants. “He brings that confidence in me that I think I need for tracks like that,” she said. “And I went back to my high-health ‘Lights’ days of being able to sing high notes.”

The track is the third iteration of the Calvin Harris-Ellie Goulding collaborations, following the release of their massive hits “I Need Your Love” in 2013 and “Outside” in 2014. Goulding told Rolling Stone that she and Harris had actually made another song alongside a “legend” but was never released.

"When you have that connection with someone, you miss it. It's hard to just put that aside," she said. "And so we knew from the first song that we made together that we had something."

“We actually did another song, which I loved, but he was like, ‘Ehh, I’m not really that into it,’ in his Scottish accent. He says that my bit on it was fine but he wasn’t keen on the other person’s bit, which I thought was genius,” Goulding said. “I thought it was genius. I obviously can’t say who of course, but a legend. Like a legend.”

The new video arrives several weeks before Goulding is set to release her album Higher Than Heaven on April 7. The LP features singles such as “By the End of the Night,” “Like a Saviour,” and “Easy Lover” featuring Big Sean.