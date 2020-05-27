Ellie Goulding Announces Double-Sided Album ‘Brightest Blue’

Ellie Goulding revealed on Wednesday that she will be releasing her fourth album, Brightest Blue, on July 17th via Interscope Records. The 18-track LP will have two sides, “Brightest Blue” and “EG.0,” and feature collaborations with serpentwithfeet, blackbear, Lauv, Diplo, Swae Lee and Juice WRLD.

“[The album’s first half] reflects my vulnerability… it acknowledges a complex world where relationships still dictate our happiness and heartbreak and can still be the most painful thing in the world, no matter how enlightened you are,” Goulding says. “The tracks also symbolize growing up and becoming a woman.”

On the five-track second half, “EG.0,” which features the bulk of Brightest Blue‘s collaborative tracks, Goulding says it “encapsulates my confident, brave and fearless side and features all my recent collaborations. I often find myself writing about my thoughts and emotions in a way that I know will be catchy and memorable. I will always seek to use my voice in ways that no one would ever expect and look to collaborate with the least likely, exciting and eclectic group of other artists.”

Last week, Goulding released the self-directed music video for the album track “Power,” which she filmed while in lockdown during the COVID-19 pandemic.