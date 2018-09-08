Ellen DeGeneres Trolls Cher With Cheesy Impersonation of ‘If I Could Turn Back Time’

Cher appeared on The Ellen Show on Friday to promote her latest Abba tribute album, Dancing Queen, due later this month. During her Ellen appearance, Cher endured a DeGeneres’ karaoke rendition of her 1989 classic “If I Could Turn Back Time,” which she eventually sang in an awkward duet alongside Ellen.

Throughout her appearance, Cher also performed a spirited rendition of Abba’s “S.O.S.,” shared stories about Meryl Streep, discussed her upcoming world tour, and

Discussing her upcoming tour with Ellen, Cher admits that she doesn’t particularly enjoy hearing her own music. “Im not a big Cher fan, no, I’m really not,” said the 72 year-old singer. “I don’t want to listen to it. I don’t want to see it. I don’t want to hear my voice.”

Elsewhere, Cher discussed her role in Mamma Mia 2 and shared a story about the time her and Meryl Streep shared someone’s life in New York.

Cher also shared with her workout regiment with the Ellen audience, which includes Zumba.

Later in the interview, Ellen also asked Cher about her infamous Twitter account, where the singer has become known for her outspoken statements to her 3.5 million followers on everything Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh to John McCain.

“I have to be a little bit quiet,” Cher explained. “I have got to pull it back sometimes…I just go too far.”