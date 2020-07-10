Elle King Releases ‘In Isolation’ EP, Shares Video for ‘The Let Go’

Elle King has released a three-track EP of demos titled Elle King: In Isolation — recorded, as you might imagine, while quarantining in LA during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“So many questions have begun to blossom within me through this time of isolation,” King wrote in a statement on the EP. “From the rug being ripped out from underneath to the burst of a new idea…isn’t the world strange? When we think of the state of it, have we upheld the promise to love and nurture it? What is it that’s going to carry us through this time of isolation?…What are you going to do with now?!? Every answer that you seek is within you. Trust yourself. Let your own light guide the way, and let go.”

In Isolation features the songs “Over Easy,” “The Only One” and “The Let Go.” The latter comes with an at-home performance video that King filmed in quarantine and released alongside the EP, which you can watch above.

King recently covered Owe Jive’s “My Neck My Back” for the Netflix film The Wrong Missy. Her single “Baby Outlaw” is featured in another Netflix film, the Charlize Theron-starring The Old Guard, which is now available on the platform.