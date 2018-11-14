Elle King Performs Smoldering ‘Baby Outlaw’ on ‘Corden’

Elle King gave a dramatic performance of her new song “Baby Outlaw” on Tuesday’s Late Late Show With James Corden. The singer tapped into a Western, Ennio Morricone vibe with the blues-rock track, alternating between a howl and a whisper over dust-blown electric guitars.

“Pity the man that stands in my way/ I’m a nightmare, even in the day,” King sang, embodying the song’s titular romantic outlaw. “I’d be wise with which words you say/ ‘Cause they could be the last breath you take.”

“Baby Outlaw” appears on the vocalist’s recently issued second LP, Shake the Spirit, along with the songs “Good Thing Gone” and “Naturally Pretty Girls.” King recently spoke to Rolling Stone about how the album illuminates the “beauty in vulnerability.”

“I seek connection, and that’s what’s really beautiful about music: I think you can have real music on radio dealing with real fuckin’ things,” she said. “Getting your heart broken, having somebody cheat on you, feeling ugly, not feeling whole. There’s a lot of things people can relate to on the record.”