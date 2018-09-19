Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe 1319: September 4th, 2018
Read Next Watch John Mayer Bring Soulful 'New Light' to 'Kimmel' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Ella Mai Broods in Intimate ‘Trip’ Video

“Boo’d Up” singer releases visual for her second hit

By

Reporter

Elias Leight's Most Recent Stories

View All

Ella Mai released the video for “Trip,” the follow-up to her breakout smash “Boo’d Up,” on Tuesday.

Since “Boo’d Up” was such a big hit — Top Ten on the Hot 100, and still climbing at pop radio — Mai doesn’t mess with the formula on “Trip:” This single also builds around a simple keyboard riff and chattering drums. Mai excels at turning off-kilter streams of words into gooey hooks, and she achieves that again here. “I think that I’m done trippin’, I’m trip-trippin’, I’ve been sippin,'” she sings. “That’s how I control this feelin’ you keep givin’.”

Though the single is about whether or not Mai can salvage her relationship with “baby boy,” the clip is startlingly personal: All Mai all the time, with no partner in sight. She puts on a vinyl record, sits on the floor, and sings moodily in a variety of lonely locations — empty bleachers, the passenger seat of an otherwise empty car.

“Trip” was thrown quickly into rotation at mainstream R&B/hip-hop radio, climbing to Number 15 in just five weeks. More than 13 million listeners heard it over the airwaves last week alone. Meanwhile, “Boo’d Up” is still riding high — Number Five on the same chart, but also Number One for ten weeks at Adult R&B radio, and Number 29 at pop.

Mai is set to release her debut album this fall.

In This Article: Ella Mai, R&B

Show Comments

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1319: September 4th, 2018
PMC

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad