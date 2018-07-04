Rolling Stone

Ella Mai Taps Nicki Minaj, Quavo for Slick ‘Boo’d Up’ Remix

British singer unveils reworked version of surprise summer smash

Rising British singer Ella Mai tapped Nicki Minaj and Migos’ Quavo for the remix of her surprise summer hit, “Boo’d Up.”

Minaj opens the new version of the infectious R&B track, spitting clever punch lines about her partner like, “Fucking with him but we never tell the press, though/ Dick game on alakazam, presto/ Still a Playboy bunny on Hef, though/ So we gotta get the dollar like Creflo.” Quavo’s auto-tuned croon slips easily into the song as well, especially when he’s punctuating Mai’s irresistible chorus with Migos’ signature ad-libs.

“Boo’d Up” first appeared on Mai’s EP Ready, which was released in February 2017. The song wasn’t originally pushed as a single, but swiftly became a nightclub and radio staple, especially on the West Coast. The song has since climbed the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at Number Six. Mai is set to embark on a sold-out North American tour August 6th in Dallas, Texas.

In This Article: Migos, Nicki Minaj

