Watch Ella Mai Issue Timed Ultimatum in New ‘Shot Clock’ Video

Ella Mai won’t wait around long for her suitor to come around in her new video for “Shot Clock.” The song appears on her eponymous debut album, which was released last year. The Colin Tilley-directed visual emphasizes the pressing countdown with scenes shot on a basketball court.

In the clip, Mai strolls a neighborhood, hangs out on bleachers, lounges in a bathtub and takes center court to blithely issue an ultimatum that time is running out on the relationship and she has “about a hundred things I could be doing right now/Than wasting my time with you.”

“You got 24 seconds, can you beat the shot clock?” she sings, later explaining that she can easily walk away. “I’m a say bye, bye, bye, better know I won’t think twice/Better let go of your pride.”

The video follows her previously released “Watchamacallit” featuring Chris Brown, her breakout smash “Boo’d Up” and “Trip.” She performed the latter two singles during her Saturday Night Live debut in the fall. Mai hits the road in support of her self-titled LP next month. The headlining North American tour launches in Vancouver BC at Commodore Ballroom on February 12th and culminates on March 28th at The Aztec Theatre in San Antonio, Texas.